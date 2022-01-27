Four girls of MS Academy elected to UNESCO World Teen Parliament

Hyderabad: Four students of MS Creative School have been elected as members of the World Teen Parliament (WTP) – a UNESCO-supported body for teenagers.

The four students from MS Creative School are the only MPs of WTP from Telangana, informed the Senior director MS Education Academy, Mohammed Moazzam Hussain.

“Amena Aziz, Atika Amoodi, Shaik Abdul Raheem, Mariya Khalid Saache, Khalid Saache, and Sumera Ummey Kulsum are the students of class 10 who have become a part of the influential world body,” said the senior director.

“They have been selected after a rigorous selection process spread into three stages. The final result was declared on the 21st of this month,”. These students have also received various curricular and extracurricular awards and prizes.

The Blubworld, which empowers teens by getting them onstage at the world’s most important forums, invited applications for this prestigious position. 72,000 applicants participated in this competition which was held in three rounds and finally, 100 students were elected.

The elected MPs will be mentored and trained in life skills, problem-solving, policymaking, global governance, and voting as a skill.

​​Sumera Ummey Kulsum while proposing a suggestion on ‘How to make life better’ said, “To change the world we need to first change ourselves from within. Only then we can bring changes in the world,”. She suggested tuning oneself in such a way that the outside world cannot affect you.

MS Education Academy works for the holistic development of students that provides quality education with all-around development. The institution also inculcates the life skills needed to be a global citizen.