Four new judges take oath at Telangana HC

Photo of Zahed Farooqui Zahed Farooqui Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st July 2025 12:33 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a major boost to the Telangana judiciary, four new additional judges were sworn in at the High Court on Thursday.

Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh administered the oath of office to Justice Ghaus Meera Mohinuddin, Justice Suddala Chalapti Rao, Justice Vakiti Ramakrishna, and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar during a ceremony held on the High Court premises.

The event was attended by sitting judges, senior advocates, and members of the legal community. The appointment of new judges is expected to help strengthen the judicial system and improve case disposal in the state.

