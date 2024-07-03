Four Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement sent to Xinhua that the airstrike killed four young men.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 11:39 am IST
US forces capture 3 in airborne operation in Syria
Representative Image

Ramallah: Four Palestinians were killed in an Israeli airstrike on the Nour Shams refugee camp in the city of Tulkarm in the northern West Bank, Palestinian and Israeli sources said.

Palestinian security sources told Xinhua news agency that an Israeli reconnaissance aircraft on Tuesday targeted a group of young men in the main square of Nur Shams refugee camp with a missile.

The Ramallah-based Palestinian Health Ministry said in a press statement sent to Xinhua that the airstrike killed four young men.

MS Education Academy

The Israeli army confirmed in a statement that it carried out the attack in the Nur Shams camp, claiming it targeted a “cell while it was placing an explosive device.”

Mustafa Taqataqa, the Tulkarm Governor, condemned what he described as the “escalation of aggression and ongoing Israeli crimes against citizens in Tulkarm and the West Bank.”

The incident follows the killing of a Palestinian and the wounding of five others in an Israeli airstrike on a house in the Nur Shams camp on Sunday, according to Palestinian and Israeli sources.

More than 550 Palestinians have been killed by Israel in the West Bank and East Jerusalem since the eruption of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in the Gaza Strip last October, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Published: 3rd July 2024 11:39 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button