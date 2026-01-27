Four pilgrims killed as car rams into truck on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

Jaipur: Four pilgrims were killed after a speeding car rammed into a truck from behind on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Rajasthan’s Dausa district early on Tuesday, January 27, police said.

The accident took place near Paparda area.

The car got stuck under the truck and was dragged for a few kilometres, they said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Deepak Meena said five pilgrims were travelling in the car. They were returning to Noida after offering prayers at the Mahakal temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

“The car, bearing a Haryana registration number, was heading towards Delhi from Lalsot, when it rammed into the truck. Due to high speed, the car got stuck under the rear of the truck and was dragged for a few kilometres,” Meena said.

Four occupants — Rahul Gupta (35), Paras Agrawal (35), Prince Gupta (23) and Vikram Singh (30) — died on the spot, while the fifth passenger, Brijmohan Gupta, who was seated behind, suffered minor injuries and was admitted to the Dausa district hospital, police said.

They said the bodies were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.