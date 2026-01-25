Special emergency hand bands for Haj pilgrims to improve safety: UP minister

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 25th January 2026 3:16 pm IST
The image of a large crowd of pilgrims gathers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, many holding umbrellas to shield from the sun. The black and gold-draped Kaaba stands at the centre of the courtyard, surrounded by white-clad worshippers performing rituals.
Pilgrims circumambulating the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Makkah. Photo: @HajMinistry/X

Ballia: Uttar Pradesh minister Danish Azad Ansari on Sunday said Haj pilgrims this year will be given a special hand band with an emergency button, which will allow authorities to monitor them for their safety.

He told PTI that around 1.25 lakh pilgrims from India are likely to undertake the pilgrimage in 2026.

The minister said that currently there is one Haj inspector for every 150 pilgrims. “As part of an innovative arrangement this time, every Haj pilgrim will be given a special hand band with an emergency button. Monitoring of each pilgrim will be possible through this,” he said.

Ansari added that by leveraging digital tools and artificial intelligence, the government is working to ensure smoother management and better safety measures for pilgrims during the Haj journey.

“Providing better arrangements and convenience to Haj pilgrims is a priority of the Modi government. For this, a high-level committee has been constituted under my leadership,” the minister said.

Ansari said said he recently visited Makkah in Saudi Arabia along with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs and the Ministry of Minority Affairs to review and assess preparations for Haj 2026.

