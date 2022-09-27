Four popular celebrities quit Bigg Boss 16 after signing it

Mumbai: The contestants list the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 16, is changing every day with a many celebrities opting out of the show at the last moment. After Divyanka Tripathi and Divya Agarwal, now we hear that four more stars have said ‘NO’ to take part in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show due to various reasons. They are — Munawar Faruqui, Surbhi Jyoti, Shivin Narang and Kanika Mann.

Lock Upp Season 1 winner and stand-up comedian Munawar Faruqui, who was rumoured to be a part of Bigg Boss 16, has confirmed that he not doing it. During his recent Instagram Live, Munawar mentioned that his shooting dates are clashing with Bigg Boss dates which is why he opted out of the show. Our exclusive source close to the show informed us that Munawar quit Bigg Boss 16 at the last minute due to some arguments with the makers.

Actress Surbhi Jyoti took to her social media this morning to confirm that she is not doing Bigg Boss. Her tweet read, “Let me tell you something, I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS.” However, many are thinking that she is following the footsteps of Tejasswi Prakash, who also said the same before entering the show.

Let me tell you something,

I AM NOT DOING BIG BOSS. ✌🏼 — Surbhi Jyoti (@SurbhiJtweets) September 27, 2022

Shivin Narang too was on the confirmed contestants list of Bigg Boss16. A source close to the actor informed ETimes that he will not be going to the show.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finalist and actress Kanika Mann opted out of the show at the last moment due to some arguments between her and makers, as per reports.

However, only time will tell which celebrity will enter Bigg Boss 16 and entertain us in the coming months. Let’s wait till the premiere episode to get the official confirmation.