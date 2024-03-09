Four Rohingya refugees headed to Hyderabad for work held

Police said the Rohingya nationals paid 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka each to a tout for assistance in crossing the international border

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 7:21 pm IST
Four Rohingya refugees en route to Hyderabad for work; held
Representational image

Hyderabad: In an early morning operation on Friday, March 8, Tripura police apprehended four Rohingya refugees who were en route to Hyderabad in pursuit of employment.

The refugees have been identified as Mohammad Arab, 22, Samia, 20, Ismat Ara, 17, and Isha, 15, all residents of the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Official sources suggest that they had entered Indian territory with the help of a Bangladeshi broker to find work in Hyderabad.

Also Read
Delhi: A day after namaz incident, police, paramilitary remain deployed in Inderlok

Police said the Rohingya nationals paid 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka each to a tout for assistance in crossing the international border.

MS Education Academy

They had planned to pursue employment opportunities by traveling to Hyderabad. During the preliminary investigation, the refugees revealed that they had sold rice and pulses they received in the camp to collect funds.

After collecting the funds, they handed it to the agent to facilitate their entry into India. The police said the detainees would be presented before the court for further questioning.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th March 2024 7:21 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button