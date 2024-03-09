Four Rohingya refugees headed to Hyderabad for work held

Hyderabad: In an early morning operation on Friday, March 8, Tripura police apprehended four Rohingya refugees who were en route to Hyderabad in pursuit of employment.

The refugees have been identified as Mohammad Arab, 22, Samia, 20, Ismat Ara, 17, and Isha, 15, all residents of the Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh. Official sources suggest that they had entered Indian territory with the help of a Bangladeshi broker to find work in Hyderabad.

Police said the Rohingya nationals paid 30,000 Bangladeshi Taka each to a tout for assistance in crossing the international border.

They had planned to pursue employment opportunities by traveling to Hyderabad. During the preliminary investigation, the refugees revealed that they had sold rice and pulses they received in the camp to collect funds.

After collecting the funds, they handed it to the agent to facilitate their entry into India. The police said the detainees would be presented before the court for further questioning.