Four teenagers struck by lightening at Malappuram, two injured

Hyderabad: Four teenagers were killed and two others injured after being struck by lightning at the Kuranganchola tourist destination near Mankada in Malappuram district on Tuesday evening.

The deceased are identified as Fahad, 22, Ziyad, 20, Rahees, 20, and Bahas, 22.

The incident occurred around 4 pm amid heavy summer rain accompanied by lightning.

The victims were part of a seven-member group that had gone on a trip to the scenic hilltop area near Vellila, about five kilometres from Mankada.

Police said the group was caught in the rain while at the hilltop when lightning struck the area. The injured youths were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but four of them were declared brought dead.