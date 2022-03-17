Four-year-old girl dies in air gun misfire in Telangana

Hyderabad: A four-year-old girl died in Vavilala village in Jinnaram Mandal, Sangareddy on Wednesday after an air gun misfired. This incident took place in a farmhouse which is owned by a Hyderabad-based businessman.

The girl, Shanvi was the daughter of Nagaraju and Sukanya. The parents of the girl who are native of Velupur, Nizamabad were working in the farmhouse at the time of the incident. In the incident, a pellet from the air gun pierced through her head.

Soon after the incident, the girl was shifted to a hospital, and later on the doctors’ suggestion, she was shifted to Osmania General Hospital where she died during treatment.

Meanwhile, the police seized the gun and started investigation.