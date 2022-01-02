Four youth drowned at Vizag’s RK Beach

Visakhapatnam: Four youth were drowned at Visakhapatnam’s RK Beach on Sunday, police said.

Those drowned include three youths from Secunderabad. While two bodies were recovered, the search was on for two others.

A student from Odisha’s Bhadrak district was also killed in the tragedy. According to police, a group of people on the beach were washed away when a big wave struck them.

Eight youths from Secunderabad were bathing on the beach. Three of them drowned due to the wave. Lifeguards pulled out a youth identified as C.H. Shiva. He was shifted to a private hospital, where he succumbed. The search was on for two other youths – K. Shiva and Mohammed Azeez.

Five students from Odisha’s Bhadrak were also on the beach at the time of the tragedy. One of them drowned and a few minutes later the body was washed ashore. The deceased was identified as Sunita Tripathi. Remaining four students safely reached the shore.

Police were seeking help from the Navy in the search of two youths.