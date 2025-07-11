Fourteen madarsa students narrowly escape electrocution in Telangana

Hyderabad: Fourteen children studying in a madrasa were hospitalised when a 33/11 KV live wire snapped and fell inside its premises.

The incident took place in Kavalampet village of Kandi mandal in Sangareddy district on Friday, July 11, when electric poles were being shifted, reportedly to facilitate the road widening works on NH 65 between Muthangi and Sangareddy town.

As the live wire fell on the madrasa adjoining a mosque, it created sparks, bursts and smoke, causing panic among the children who were inside the premises. Fortunately, none of the children were electrocuted.

The children were immediately shifted to the Sangareddy District Government Hospital, where their condition was known to be stable.

There have been allegations that the Telangana Southern Power Distribution Corporation Limited’s (TGSPDCL) officials have been shifting the electricity poles and power lines to help the real-estate ventures in getting electricity by working under the table, causing losses to TGSPDCL.

An Assistant Divisional Engineer (ADE) and a Divisional Engineer (DE operations) were given the duty to do the works by TGSPDCL.