Fourth Bahraini soldier dies after ‘Houthi drone attack’ near Saudi border

Bahrain Defence Force said the soldier succumbed to the injuries he sustained during a drone attack on Monday, September 25.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 3:19 pm IST
Fourth Bahraini soldier dies after ‘Houthi drone attack’ near Saudi border
The arrival of the bodies of two Bahrain Defence Force officers, who were killed in a Houthi drone attack. (Photo: Screengrab from a video/Bahrain News Agency)

A fourth Bahraini soldier died on Friday, September 29, following a drone attack by Yemen’s Houthi rebels on Monday, September 25, Bahrain Defense Force (BDF) said.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

First Lieutenant Hamad Khalifa Al Kubaisi succumbed to the injuries he sustained in a terror attack.

Also Read
2 Bahraini soldiers killed in drone attack near Saudi-Yemen border

First Lieutenant Mubarak Al Kubaisi and Private First Class Yaqoub Mohammed, lost their lives on Monday, and First Warrant Officer Adam Salem Naseeb succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday, September 27.

MS Education Academy

The attack took place while the soldiers were patrolling Saudi Arabia’s southern border with Yemen.

The attack occurred despite truce and a Houthi delegation’s visit to Saudi Arabia, violates peace efforts and exacerbating the Yemeni crisis.

Since April 2022 after the truce in Yemen came into effect, the Arab coalition halted attacks on the Houthis. Mutual attacks on the border between Yemen and Saudi Arabia have also been relatively reduced.

Since 2014, Yemen has been plagued by violence and instability, particularly since the capture of much of the country by Iran-aligned Houthi rebels, prompting Arab states to intervene.

The Yemeni civil war has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people, primarily civilians.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th September 2023 3:19 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button