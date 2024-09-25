Fourth contestant likely to exit Bigg Boss Telugu 8, not Soniya

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, has been generating a lot of buzz online with its mix of exciting and, at times, controversial content. Abhay Naveen became the latest contestant to walk out of the show.

4th week is here and fans are eagerly speculating about who will be the next to leave the house.

In week 4, several contestants are up for elimination, including Nabeel Afridi, Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Prerana, Soniya Akula, and Prithviraj. As voting lines opened, early trends and social media polls indicated that Soniya and Prithviraj are the bottom two contestants with the least votes.

However, despite Soniya Akula receiving the lowest votes, her eviction this week appears unlikely. With a strong support from makers, it seems that Soniya might be saved. According to Telugu Bigg Boss Stars, a popular social media page, Soniya is predicted to not only survive this week but is also expected to reach the Top 5, securing a spot as one of the finalists of Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

This suggests that the show’s makers might choose to eliminate another contestant to ensure Soniya’s safety.

With Soniya likely to be saved, attention has shifted to Prithviraj, who is now believed to be the next contestant to face elimination. Insiders hint that his performance has been underwhelming compared to other contestants, with his contributions to the show being labeled as “boring.” As a result, Prithviraj’s low content and engagement might lead to his exit in Week 4.

While nothing is certain until the official elimination, fans are eagerly awaiting decision day to see if the predictions hold true.

