Mumbai: The ongoing reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3 seems to be in a rush to conclude this season. This speculation arose after three consecutive eliminations occurred within just the first 10 days of the show.

Early Eliminations In Bigg Boss OTT 3

The season began with 16 contestants entering the Bigg Boss OTT 3 house. In a surprising mid-week elimination during the first week, Neeraj Goyat was the first to be sent home. Fans were shocked again when Payal Malik became the second contestant to leave during the weekend ka vaar, contrary to expectations of a no-elimination weekend.

Just yesterday, Poulomi Das was removed from the house in another surprise mid-week elimination. Now, sources reveal that the makers are preparing for yet another elimination this coming weekend.

The Looming Fear of Elimination

The constant threat of elimination hangs over the contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Nominations for the fourth elimination round are currently underway, and a new list of contestants on the hot seat is expected to be revealed soon.

If the fourth elimination happens this weekend, the number of contestants will be reduced to just 12.

Chandrika Dixit Naved Shaikh aka Naezy Sai Ketan Rao Luv Kataria Munisha Khatwani Sana Makbul Sana Sultana Armaan Malik Kritika Malik Shivani Kumari Deepak Chaurasia Vishal Pandey Ranvir Shorey

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Runtime Speculations

With these rapid eliminations, fans are speculating whether the makers plan to wrap up the season sooner than expected—potentially in less than six weeks. Only time will tell if these speculations hold true. For now, let’s wait and watch as the drama unfolds.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the show.