Fourth in Gulf, Bahrain reports first case of monkeypox

Manama: Bahrain’s Health Ministry reported the kingdom’s first monkeypox case, and fourth in the Gulf states, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported.

The patient, a 29-year-old male expatriate, arrived in the kingdom on Friday after recent overseas trips, the Ministry said in a statement.

“The patient is exhibiting symptoms and has been isolated while receiving the necessary care based on the adopted protocols,” it added, without elaborating.

وزارة الصحة تعلن عن تسجيل أول حالة قائمة بجدري القردة لرجل قادم من الخارجhttps://t.co/2M6PTLUucZ pic.twitter.com/9sNhxgMQ3n — وزارة الصحة | مملكة البحرين 🇧🇭 (@MOH_Bahrain) September 16, 2022

The Ministry said it was using contact tracing and disease surveillance systems to mitigate the spread of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.

In addition to vaccinations, a contingency plan and a reporting mechanism were in place to deal with suspected cases, the Ministry added.

In May 2022, the UAE announced that it had detected the first case of monkeypox in the country before the number later increased to 8.

On July 14, the Saudi Ministry of Health announced the detection of the first infection with the disease, to be the second Gulf country to reach the disease after the UAE.

On July 19, Qatari Ministry of Public Health on Friday announced the registration of the first confirmed case of monkeypox in the country.

About monkeypox

Monkeypox is a viral infection that occurs primarily in tropical rainforest regions of central and western Africa, and may sometimes spread to other regions.

The monkeypox virus was first discovered in 1958, and the first human case was reported in Africa in 1970, and this is not the first time that the virus has spread outside Africa, and people with monkeypox usually have symptoms that include

Fever

Rash that resembles smallpox

Swollen lymph nodes

Other health complications

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with a substance contaminated with the virus, but it is less prevalent than other infectious diseases, including corona and seasonal influenza.