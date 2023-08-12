Apple supplier Foxconn ups investment in Telangana to USD 550M

Hyderabad: Major electronics manufacturer Foxconn is set to infuse another 400 million dollars in Telangana’s booming industrial sector, marking the firm’s second major investment in the state.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the firm’s second investment announcement showed that Foxconn is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana.

The investment takes Foconn’s total investment in the state to 550 million dollars, KTR said.

“This once again proves Telangana Speed,” KTR added.

Foxconn’s India representative V Lee also took to LinkedIn to announce the investment. “Moving so fast, Telangana! Another US$400M is coming,” he wrote.

In May, Foxconn had announced an investment of over 500 million dollars in Telangana, to build its first manufacturing unit in the state. This would create 25,000 direct jobs, the firm had said.

Last month, KTR had expressed happiness over the speedy construction works of Foxconn’s manufacturing plant at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.