Apple supplier Foxconn ups investment in Telangana to USD 550M

Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the announcement showed that Foxconn remains steadfast in maintaining its commitments.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 3:33 pm IST
Minister KTR pitches Telangana to Foxconn
KTR interacting with Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (File photo)

Hyderabad: Major electronics manufacturer Foxconn is set to infuse another 400 million dollars in Telangana’s booming industrial sector, marking the firm’s second major investment in the state.

BookMyMBBS

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) said the firm’s second investment announcement showed that Foxconn is poised to deliver on its promises in Telangana.

The investment takes Foconn’s total investment in the state to 550 million dollars, KTR said.

MS Education Academy

“This once again proves Telangana Speed,” KTR added.

Foxconn’s India representative V Lee also took to LinkedIn to announce the investment. “Moving so fast, Telangana! Another US$400M is coming,” he wrote.

In May, Foxconn had announced an investment of over 500 million dollars in Telangana, to build its first manufacturing unit in the state. This would create 25,000 direct jobs, the firm had said.

Also Read
KTR applauds speedy progress of Foxconn plant construction in Hyderabad

Last month, KTR had expressed happiness over the speedy construction works of Foxconn’s manufacturing plant at Kongara Kalan on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Abhishek Manikandan  |   Updated: 12th August 2023 3:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button