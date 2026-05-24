France bans Israeli min Ben Gvir over Gaza flotilla incident

Paris: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has said that Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir had been banned from entering France effective immediately.

In a post on social platform X, Barrot said on Saturday that the decision followed Ben-Gvir’s “unqualifiable” actions toward French and European citizens aboard the Gaza-bound Global Sumud flotilla.

“We cannot tolerate French nationals being threatened, intimidated or subjected to violence in such a manner, especially by a public official,” Barrot said, Xinhua news agency reported.

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He also called on the European Union to impose sanctions on Ben-Gvir.

Hundreds of members from a Gaza-bound aid flotilla were brought to Israel’s Ashdod Port on Wednesday, as Ben-Gvir released the video showing some of them shackled and forced to the ground.

In the video, released by Ben-Gvir on his social media channels, dozens of activists are shown kneeling on the floor, bent forward with their heads down and hands bound behind their backs with zip ties, as the Israeli national anthem is played loudly over speakers.

ככה אנחנו מקבלים את תומכי הטרור



Welcome to Israel 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/7Hf8cAg7fC — איתמר בן גביר (@itamarbengvir) May 20, 2026

Organisers of the Global Sumud Flotilla said Israeli naval vessels intercepted all ships in the convoy in international waters, about 250 nautical miles off the coast of Gaza.

According to the organisers, 428 activists were “kidnapped” by Israel after the interception began on Monday morning.

Barrot on Wednesday condemned the treatment of activists from the Global Sumud flotilla, calling the actions of the Israeli side “unacceptable” and announcing that Israel’s Ambassador to France, Joshua L. Zarka, would be summoned.

Earlier this week, Israeli forces seized two humanitarian aid flotillas carrying South Korean activists arriving for the Gaza Strip.

The Lina Al Nabulsi, carrying South Korean activist Kim Ah-hyun and Korean American activist Jonathan Victor Lee, the Kyriakos X aid flotilla, which was carrying South Korean activist Kim Dong-hyeon, were seized.

Kim Ah-hyun and Kim Dong-hyeo were later released by Israel, according to the South Korean Presidential office.