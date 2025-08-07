France battles wildfire larger than Paris; one dead as blaze spreads rapidly.

Paris: France is grappling with its largest wildfire in years, which erupted in the southern Mediterranean region near Spain, killing one person and injuring several others as it continues to spread rapidly.

Authorities confirmed the blaze began Tuesday in the village of Ribaute, located in the Aude department, and has since consumed over 16,000 hectares of vegetation — an area larger than the city of Paris, according to local media reports.

2100 firefighters deployed

The inferno, described by officials as “active and dangerous,” has prompted the deployment of over 2,100 firefighters, supported by 500 fire trucks, military personnel, and water-bombing aircraft.

The emergency response teams are racing to contain the fast-moving flames, fueled by intense heat, dry conditions, and strong winds.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou, who visited the disaster site on Wednesday, called the wildfire a “disaster of unprecedented scale.”

He said during a press briefing that the fire may have been sparked by roadside activities, although no further specifics were provided.

Firefighters battled the biggest wildfire of the year in southern France. The fire has already swept through an area bigger than Paris, with more than 34,000 acres burned – similar to the total area that burned across all of France in 2024 https://t.co/WPUpsCx5B0 pic.twitter.com/5qouli2BjP — Reuters (@Reuters) August 6, 2025

Bayrou also highlighted broader environmental concerns, stating, “Global warming and drought could have also contributed to the scale of the wildfire.”

His remarks underscore the rising frequency and intensity of wildfires across Europe, which scientists link to climate change.

Tragically, an elderly woman lost her life in her home in the village of Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse, marking the first confirmed fatality of the disaster. Multiple others have sustained injuries, although official figures on the total number of injured were not immediately released.

Wildfire spreading at alarming rate

According to local media outlet BFMTV, directors of the ongoing rescue operation said the wildfire has travelled 28 kilometres from its original ignition point and is spreading at an alarming rate of 5 to 6 kilometres per hour.

As emergency efforts intensify, authorities continue to warn residents to stay alert. Evacuations are underway in high-risk areas.

The situation remains fluid, and officials are bracing for the possibility that worsening weather could hinder firefighting efforts in the coming days.