France beats Morocco to reach World Cup final against Argentina

Doha: The French national team qualified for the final of the World Cup Qatar 2022 after defeating its Moroccan counterpart with two unanswered goals in the match that brought them together on Wednesday, in the semi-final round, at Al-Bayt Stadium.

The French national team finished the first half ahead with a goal scored by Theo Hernandez in the fifth minute of the match, then Olivier Giroud scored the second goal in the 80th minute of the match.

الديوك مستمرون في رحلة الدفاع عن اللقب 🐓



منتخب فرنسا إلى النهائي في مواجهة الأرجنتين 🇫🇷🔝@FrenchTeam | #كأس_العالم_FIFA | #قطر2022 pic.twitter.com/trEpnB0WRo — كأس العالم FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) December 14, 2022

The Roosters team will meet the Argentine Tango team in the final match that will be held at Lusail Stadium on Sunday, December 18, while Morocco will face Croatia for the third and fourth places on Saturday.

This is the second time that the French national team has reached the World Cup final after winning the Cup at the expense of its Croatian counterpart in the Russia 2018 edition.

Argentina hopes to add a third star to his shirt after winning the Cup twice in 1978 and 1986.

مواجهة قوية مرتقبة من أجل اللقب 🔥



كوكبة كبيرة من النجوم 🌟



بقيادة ليونيل ميسي وكيليان مبابي 🇫🇷🇦🇷@FrenchTeam | @Argentina | #كأس_العالم_FIFA | #قطر2022 — كأس العالم FIFA 🏆 (@fifaworldcup_ar) December 14, 2022

On Wednesday evening, French President Emmanuel Macron arrived in Doha to support his country’s national team in their decisive match.

France, the champions of the last edition, advanced to the semi-finals at the expense of England, which they beat with two goals to one.

The “Atlas Lions” tried to continue writing a new page in the history of Arab and African football by reaching the World Cup final.

The Moroccans achieved a historic achievement by qualifying for the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in the history of the Arab national teams, after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the exceptional match that took place last Saturday.