France to allow temporary deployment of nuclear-armed jets to allied nations

Talks about such arrangements have started with Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd March 2026 9:34 pm IST
French President Emmanuel Macron
France: French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that France would allow the temporary deployment of its nuclear-armed aircraft to allied countries as part of its new nuclear strategy.

Macron said the new posture would “provide for the temporary deployment of elements of our strategic air forces to allied countries,” but said there would be no sharing of decision-making with any other nation regarding the use of the nuclear weapons.

Talks about such arrangements have started with Britain, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, Greece, Sweden and Denmark, Macron said.

