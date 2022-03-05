Fraudster wanted in 22 cases nabbed in Bihar by Hyderabad police

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Friday arrested a man from Bihar for his alleged involvement in 22 cases of fraud across several states.

The police said the accused was identified as 37-year-old Rajesh Mahato a resident of Nawada district of Bihar. Officials seized Rs 5 lakh, mobile phones, cheque books, and debit cards from him.

The police further said that Rajesh contacted various people under the pretext of offering gifts and lotteries through e-commerce portals. Sharing details of the modus operandi, an official said that Rajesh and his accomplices obtained the personal details and bank account information of the customers.

They collected money on the pretext of claiming the lottery prize and gifts. After withdrawing the money, the accused destroyed the SIM cards linked to their bank accounts. Rajesh and his accomplices duped a woman from Tirumalgiri of Rs 28 lakhs.

Based on a complaint, the Rachakonda police coordinated with Navada police to arrest Rajesh and bring him to Hyderabad police.