Fraudsters exploit Bengaluru paralysis patient, flee with Rs 70K

Bengaluru: In a case highlighting the vulnerability of patients seeking medical relief, a Bengaluru resident suffering from paralysis was allegedly duped of Rs 70,000 by fraudsters who promised a complete cure for his condition.

The victim, Lakshman, a resident of Kalyan Nagar near Chandra Layout, has filed a complaint with the Chandra Layout Police Station after discovering that the promised treatment was part of an elaborate scam.

According to the complaint, Lakshman had been battling paralysis for several years and had undergone treatment at various hospitals without obtaining the desired results. During this period, he was approached by unknown individuals who claimed they could successfully treat his illness.

The accused reportedly contacted him and persuaded him that they possessed a special therapy capable of restoring his health. Convinced by their claims, Lakshman invited them to his residence.

Police said two men visited his home and introduced themselves as practitioners associated with a reputed spiritual centre in Malleswaram. They allegedly described their treatment methods and prepared a herbal drink made from cumin seeds in front of him.

After asking him to consume the drink, the suspects reportedly assured him that he would recover significantly within 20 days and be able to walk again. They then demanded Rs 70,000, claiming the amount was required for a complete treatment programme that would include daily visits and therapeutic massages.

Believing the promises, Lakshman paid the money. However, the accused disappeared soon after receiving the amount and failed to provide any further treatment. Attempts to contact them proved futile as their phones had been switched off.

Suspecting foul play, Lakshman visited the Malleswaram institution the men had claimed to represent. There, he learned that the individuals were impostors and had no association with the organisation.

Following the discovery, he lodged a police complaint. Investigators have registered a case, collected closed circuit television (CCTV) footage from nearby areas and launched efforts to identify the suspects involved in the alleged fraud.