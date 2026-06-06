Marriage promise, crypto scam: Bengaluru man loses Rs 35 lakh

Bengaluru: A man searching for a life partner through a matrimonial website has allegedly lost Rs 35 lakh in a carefully planned cryptocurrency fraud after being lured by a woman who promised marriage and lucrative investment returns.

The victim, Anil Kumar Saginalla, lodged a complaint with the Southeast Division CEN Police, alleging that fraudsters exploited his trust and convinced him to transfer large sums of money into a cryptocurrency wallet under the pretext of investment.

Police said Anil had created a profile on a matrimonial portal when he was contacted by a person identifying himself as Bhaskar Rao. Claiming to be based in Malaysia, the caller expressed interest in Anil’s profile and soon exchanged contact information with him.

A few days later, a woman introducing herself as Lakshmi entered the conversation and gradually established a close personal relationship with Anil. She frequently spoke about their future together and gained the confidence of his family members as well.

According to the complaint, Lakshmi later introduced Anil to cryptocurrency trading and claimed she had generated substantial profits through investments on an online platform known as Lumix Exchange. She allegedly insisted that financial planning was essential before marriage and persuaded him to invest.

Initially hesitant, Anil reportedly invested Rs 60,000. As the online platform reflected increasing returns, he became convinced of its authenticity. He subsequently secured loans from different banks and transferred about Rs 35 lakh after converting the amount into cryptocurrency and depositing it into a wallet recommended by the accused.

The investment account later showed holdings worth around 77,000 USDT. However, when Anil attempted to withdraw the funds, access to the account was restricted. The operators demanded additional charges and processing fees to release the money.

The complainant also alleged that Lakshmi repeatedly sought money for her personal expenses and asked him to transfer around Rs 30,000 daily. When he began questioning the investment and demanded withdrawal of profits, communication abruptly stopped.

Realising he had been deceived, Anil approached the police, who launched an investigation into the alleged matrimonial and crypto investment fraud.