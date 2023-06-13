Free Adipurush tickets for orphans in Hyderabad & other cities

Hyderabad: The Indian film industry has come together to support the highly anticipated film ‘Adipurush,’ starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. This cinematic adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayan, directed by Om Raut, best known for his work in ‘Tanhaji,’ is set to hit theatres on June 16, 2023. The film has generated a lot of buzz, as evidenced by the overwhelming response to its trailers and songs.

Numerous celebrities have stepped forward to sponsor tickets in order to ensure that everyone, including the underprivileged, has the opportunity to see this epic tale. After Ranbir Kapoor and Ram Charan, another rocking star Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Akhila Priya too have planned a special screening of ‘Adipurush’ for 2500 orphans from Hyderabad and other cities of both the Telugu states.

Adipurush’s star-studded cast includes Sunny Singh, Devadatta Nage, Vatsal Seth, Sonal Chauhan, and Tripti Toradmal. The filmmakers have created a visually captivating and thrilling retelling of the Ramayana with extensive use of graphics and VFX, catering to the excitement of modern moviegoers.

The film industry rallies behind ‘Adipurush’ as the release date approaches. This cinematic marvel promises to captivate audiences in Hyderabad and other cities with its grand vision and collective efforts to make it accessible to all.