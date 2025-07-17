Free banking and finance training for Telangana minorities

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, which is working under the Minorities Welfare Department, is offering a free Training-Cum-Employment program in banking, financial services and insurance sector for minority students.

The training program will be conducted in Hyderabad for one month and is non-residential. Eligible candidates from the Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Jain, Parsi and Buddhist communities of Telangana State have been encouraged to apply.

Applications are open from July 18 to August 18, and registered candidates must submit their documents at the office of Telangana Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad or at the concerned district minorities welfare office.

Eligibility criteria

The candidate should be a graduate/postgraduate in any discipline. Only full-time graduation courses from recognised universities are acceptable, while distance education is not eligible

They should have a minimum 50 pc overall score in graduation

The age limit is below 26 years

The candidate’s parental income should be below Rs 5 lakh per annum.

Registrations will be done through Google Forms or through the concerned District Minorities Welfare Officers’ offices.

For further details, contact 040-23236112 or email at directormscccctelangana@gmail.com on all working days from 10:30 am to 5:00 pm.