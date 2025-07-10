Hyderabad: Applications open for skill training for unemployed MBC youth

Candidates from ages 21 to 30 years, holding any degree and a MBC caste certificate are eligible for the program.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Most Backward Classes Development Corporation (TGMBCDC) is providing a four-day Skill Development Training Programme to MBC unemployed youth in Hyderabad.

Youngsters will be given training in various skills, including soft skills training, personality development, resume building, communication foundation, mock interviews, self-confidence building and mental wellbeing training.

During the training, the candidates will be provided with travelling allowance, food and accommodation facilities.

Candidates between the ages of 21 to 30 years, holding any degree and a MBC caste certificate, are eligible for the program. Candidates are also required to show an Aadhaar card and an income certificate of Rs 1.50 lakh for rural and Rs 2 lakh for urban.

Applications have been made available on the website from June 28 to July 12.

Applications with relevant documents are to be submitted at the District BC Development Office in their respective districts by July 14, 5:00 pm.

