Skill development centre for minority women inaugurated at AC Guards

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward empowering minority women, the chairman of Telangana Minorities Finance Corporation (TGMFC), Mohd Obedulla Kothwal, inaugurated a Skill Development Centre at AC Guard, Hyderabad, on Wednesday, March 19.

The centre aims to provide free training in beautician, tailoring, and mehndi designing courses, equipping minority women with essential skills for self-employment and financial independence.

During the inauguration ceremony, certificates were distributed to students who successfully completed their training in the previous batch.

The TGMFC reaffirmed the Telangana government’s commitment to uplifting minority women and continued government support to enhance their economic and social well-being.

This initiative is expected to create new opportunities for minority women, enabling them to contribute effectively to their families and society.