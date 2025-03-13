Free driving training for BC youth, women, transgenders

Hyderabad: The Telangana Backward Classes Co-Operative Financial Institution, in collaboration with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) Hakimpet, is inviting applications for a free driving training course for unemployed BC youth, women, and transgenders in Hyderabad.

The program offers Heavy Motor Vehicle (HMV) and Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) training over a 38-day period at Hakimpet.

Upon successful completion, eligible candidates will receive a permanent driving license at no cost from the concerned transport authorities.

Free food and accommodation will also be provided.

Eligibility Criteria for free training course in Hyderabad

Age: 18-45 years for LMV, 20-45 years for HMV

Minimum 8th pass Required documents: Aadhaar Card, Caste Certificate, Income Certificate (Rural: Rs 1.50 lakh, Urban: Rs 2 lakh), 3 passport-size photos, and a valid LMV/HMV Learning License (LLR).

Interested candidates must submit complete applications at their respective District BC development offices between March 15 and March 31 by 5:00 pm.

Earlier, Telangana Minority Finance Corporation (TMFC) announced free training courses for skill development in various sectors in Hyderabad, including IT and healthcare.

The TMFC provided these courses under the training, employment, and placement programme scheme.

The training was conducted through reputed institutions affiliated with the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), TASK, MEPMA, Board of Intermediate (BIE), and other government organizations accredited by the State Board of Technical Education or the Department of Employment and Training. This initiative aimed to help candidates secure jobs in government and private sectors and establish self-employment units.