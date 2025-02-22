Free food melas in Hyderabad tackle bird flu panic with chicken, egg giveaways

Hyderabad: To alleviate bird flu fears in Hyderabad, several free food melas were set up to distribute chicken and egg dishes, raising awareness over the safety of consuming avian meat.

Scores of people outside the centres distributing free food in various places across Hyderabad.

Aside from Hyderabad, similar melas were held in Andhra Pradesh’s Guntur district.

According to local reports, an unexpected massive positive response from the crowd forced the organisers to shut the venue doors. Thousands of people gathered to enjoy the freshly prepared free food across the various locations in Hyderabad.

The spike in avian influenza in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and part of Telangana has led to a drop in chicken and egg prices with decreasing demand.

The distribution of free food, ie; chicken and egg snacks, was held in six locations in Hyderabad on Friday, December 21. The melas organised by the Poultry Breeders Coordination Association aimed to raise awareness of the safety of cooked chicken meat and eggs and revive the falling poultry industry.

Chicken prices have taken a dip amid fears of bird flu in the city with at least 2500 chickens dying at a farm in the Wanaparthy district.

Authorities in Telangana’s Wanaparthy district have collected samples from a poultry farm, where 2,500 chickens died, to confirm if bird flu is the cause. Veterinary officials have sent the samples for testing and are taking precautions to prevent any potential spread.

On the other hand, poultry bodies have been attempting to create awareness and alleviate people’s concerns. Doctors across the city have also assured residents to not panic over the suspected cases stating that if cooked properly, chicken meat and eggs are safe for consumption.

More similar free food drives are likely to be held at various locations in Hyderabad in the coming days.