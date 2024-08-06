Free Group-1 Mains lessons on T-SAT network starts today

Experienced faculty will cover the syllabus in broadcasts from August 6 to October 19.

Hyderabad: The Telangana – Skills, Academic, and Training (T-SAT) network will broadcast special lessons for candidates appearing for the Group-1 Mains exam, starting today.

According to T-SAT CEO Bodanapally Venugopal Reddy, around 750 episodes have been prepared to help candidates prepare for the Prelims and Mains exams. The Mains exam, conducted by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC), is scheduled for October 21.

Experienced faculty will cover the syllabus in broadcasts from August 6 to October 19. Ten episodes will air daily for five hours, from 5 pm to 10 pm.

Reddy encouraged candidates to take advantage of this free resource instead of spending money on coaching centers. “You can stay at home and benefit from the transmissions provided by T-SAT,” he said.

