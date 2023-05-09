Free ice creams by Cream Stone in Hyderabad, it has Vijay Deverakonda’s connect

Hyderabad: Cream Stone, the popular ice cream brand, has announced that it will be distributing free ice creams across Hyderabad and 8 other cities today, on May 9, to celebrate the birthday of actor Vijay Deverakonda.

The actor, who has a massive following across India, on Monday visited Cream Stone’s Kondapur branch to flag off the ice cream trucks “Deverakonda Birthday Trucks” which will be travelling across India today. Not just this, the Liger actor even launched his own ice cream concept “Vijay Deverakonda Creation” in association with Cream Stone.

Speaking about the same, Sheetal Patil, CEO of Creamstone said, “There will be 9 trucks which are going across 8 Cities – that are – 2 in Hyderabad and in Chennai, Delhi, Bangalore, Vizag, Pune, Mumbai & Vijayawada. All the trucks in different cities will be starting from Cream Stone ice cream outlets”.

Patil further added, “As it’s summertime Cream Stone will distribute the famous Mango Rush Ice Creams across 8 Cities.”

Vijay Deverakonda, who shot to fame with the 2017 Telugu film “Arjun Reddy,” has become one of the most popular actors in India, with a massive fan following across the country. He made his acting debut with the film Nuvvila in 2011 and later Vijay has experimented with various genres and characters including Geetha Govindam, and Dear Comrade, among others.

On the work front, he will be next seen in an upcoming film, Kushi, with director Shiva Nirvana. It stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead role.