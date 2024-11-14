Free IELTS, GRE, and TOEFL coaching for minorities in Hyderabad

Application forms will be accepted from November 18 to November 30.

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minorities Study Circle, announced free coaching for IELTS, GRE and TOFEL examinations.

Applications have been invited from candidates belonging to the minority communities – Muslim, Sikh, Christian, Parsi, Jain and Buddhist – who are domiciled in Telangana. Candidates who are interested in moving abroad for higher studies are required to attempt these standardised tests for proficiency in the English language.

Application forms for the training will be accepted from November 18 to November 30.

Registration Office

Registration for the IELTS, TOEFL, and GRE coaching can be done at the office of Telangana Minorities Study Circle, 3rd floor, Jamia Nizamia Complex in Abids, Hyderabad. Google Map Link

Documents required

The following are the documents required to apply for free coaching for IELTS, GRE and TOFEL exams:

  • Xerox copy of all educational certificates.
  • Xerox copy of Aadhaar
  • Two passport-size photos
