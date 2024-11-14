TOMCOM to hold enrollment drive in Telangana for jobs in UAE

Hyderabad: The Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM), under the Department of Labour, Employment Training and Factories, is going to hold an enrollment drive in Jagtial district for ‘bike riders’ (delivery boys) jobs in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The announcement was made by the TOMCOM district employment officer, B Satyamma, in a press release on Wednesday, November 13.

The drive for jobs in UAE will be held from 10:30 am on Saturday, November 16, at Subhamastu Convention Hall in Jagtial.

To apply for the mentioned job role candidates must have passed the SSC, a passport, an Indian two-wheeler driving license and a minimum age limit between 21 and 40 years. Selected candidates can expect a monthly salary of Rs 60,000.

For more details, interested candidates can reach out to TOMCOM at 9440051285/9440048500.