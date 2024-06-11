‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti found on Delhi park wall, FIR lodged

New Delhi: Delhi Police has registered a case against unknown persons after ‘Free Kashmir’ graffiti was found on a park wall in Dwarka area, police said on Tuesday.

According to police, on Monday evening the graffiti was found painted on the wall of a Delhi Development Authority (DDA) park located at Sector-13 in Dwarka.

“An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Defacement of Property Act has been registered at Dwarka North police station,” said a senior police official.

“A police team tasked with cracking the case is scanning CCTV cameras in the area to identify the culprits and trace them,” the official added.