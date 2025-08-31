Free knee replacement surgeries begin at govt hospital in Telangana

So far, 48 surgeries have been completed at the hospital, with over 100 patients on the waiting list.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2025 9:51 pm IST
Free knee replacement surgeries in Telangana
Free knee replacement surgeries in Telangana

Hyderabad: Free knee replacement surgeries are being performed at the Government Regional Hospital in Vemulawada of Ranjana Sircilla district in Telangana.

So far, 48 surgeries have been completed at the hospital, with over 100 patients on the waiting list.

The government has decided to provide free surgeries every week, according to a press release from the Telangana CMO’s office.

MS Teachers

The initiative is a step towards strengthening public healthcare and building people’s trust in government hospitals.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 31st August 2025 9:51 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button