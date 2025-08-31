Free knee replacement surgeries begin at govt hospital in Telangana

Hyderabad: Free knee replacement surgeries are being performed at the Government Regional Hospital in Vemulawada of Ranjana Sircilla district in Telangana.

So far, 48 surgeries have been completed at the hospital, with over 100 patients on the waiting list.

The government has decided to provide free surgeries every week, according to a press release from the Telangana CMO’s office.

The initiative is a step towards strengthening public healthcare and building people’s trust in government hospitals.