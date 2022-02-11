Free lecture on US IT recruitment, programming languages at Masjid-e-Khazana Aab

Updated: 12th February 2022 3:20 pm IST
Hyderabad: Siasat Daily, Faiz-e-Aam Trust, and Masjid-e-Khazana Aab are going to arrange a free lecture on the US IT recruitment and computer courses with programming languages at 3 p.m. on Sunday, February 13.

The lecture can be attended at the masjid located at Doodh Bowli, opposite Hussaini Alam police station.

Lecture on programming languages will cover C programming and Java Web Development.

At the venue, separate arrangements will be made for girl students.

For details, students can contact on cellphone numbers 9393876978 or 9885270059.

