‘Free Palestine’ slogans interrupt Ornit Shani’s lecture at UoH

Hyderabad: Ornit Shani, Israeli academic, author, and professor at the University of Haifa, was jeered during a session at the University of Hyderabad (UoH).

Shani was talking about her book: Assembling India’s Constitution, A New Democratic History, when a group of students shouted, “Break the silence, resist the violence“, “No alliance with the tyrants,” “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Placards like ‘Israel is a genocide cancer,’ ‘Free Palestine’ and ‘Hindutva and Zionism, ideological cousins,’ were raised. The video was posted by The Observer Post.

A student group at the University of Hyderabad disrupted a talk by author and historian Ornit Shani, questioning her academic association with the University of Haifa and her work on Hindutva in India. Protesters alleged that Shani had not adequately criticised the Israeli… pic.twitter.com/zFb1op6NiK — The Observer Post (@TheObserverPost) August 12, 2026

Ornit Shani works in the Department of Asian Studies at the University of Haifa. The student community has largely questioned her continued silence over the ongoing genocide of Palestinians by the Israeli military and Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. Moreover, activists have actively argued that Israeli academics are intertwined with state and military frameworks, thus making them unreliable.

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Apart from co-authoring Assembling India’s Constitution with Rohit De, she has written How India Became Democratic, Communalism, Caste and Hindu Nationalism and The Violence in Gujarat.