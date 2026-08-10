Khabib Nurmagomedov says supporting Palestine has cost him money

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov has said publicly supporting Palestine has come with financial consequences, including lost sponsorship opportunities and professional contacts.

The 37-year-old made the remarks while speaking about Gaza at an event organised by the Miftaah Institute in New Jersey on Saturday, August 8.

Speaking about his decision to use his public platform to support Palestinians, Nurmagomedov said people should not remain silent about the situation in Gaza.

He acknowledged that speaking publicly about Palestine could affect professional relationships and sponsorship opportunities.

“You think it’s not happening with me? It’s happened with us. We lost money too,” he said.

However, Nurmagomedov stressed that financial losses were insignificant compared with the loss of life and suffering experienced by Palestinians.

“But money compared to lives is nothing,” he said.

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The former UFC champion also urged people who cannot provide direct assistance to support Palestinians in other ways, including sharing information about Gaza with their followers.

He called on athletes, celebrities and other public figures with large audiences to use their platforms to raise awareness about the situation.

“Just don’t be quiet,” he said.

Nurmagomedov also spoke about Palestinian families losing multiple relatives and urged people to at least talk about what is happening in Gaza.

Khabib’s support for Palestine

Nurmagomedov has previously used his public platform to express support for Palestinians. In 2025, he spoke about his hopes for Palestinians to have their own state, including an airport in Gaza.

At a Miftaah Institute event in Michigan in November 2025, he also spoke about his ambition to establish a Khabib Gym in Palestine and bring coaches to train local athletes.

In January 2025, following an Usman Nurmagomedov fight in Dubai, Khabib praised Ireland for its support for the Palestinian cause.

Nurmagomedov retired from professional mixed martial arts in 2020 with an undefeated 29-0 record.