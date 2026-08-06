Burger King worker fired over ‘Free Palestine’ remark

A Burger King employee in the United States has been dismissed after telling an Israeli customer “Free Palestine” during a food order, an incident that has sparked widespread debate online over free speech, workplace conduct and discrimination.

The exchange took place at a Burger King restaurant in Breinigsville, Pennsylvania, involving employee Arianna Hamilton and customer Rami Feinstein, an American musician who said he was from Israel.

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According to Feinstein, Hamilton asked where he was from while taking his order. After he replied that he was Israeli, she responded by saying, “Free Palestine.” Feinstein later shared a video of the interaction on social media, saying he felt threatened by the remark, requested a refund and left the restaurant. He also questioned whether Burger King was a welcoming place for Jewish customers.

Hamilton later posted a video on Instagram presenting a different account of the encounter. She said Feinstein had initially told her he was from New Jersey before identifying himself as Israeli and displaying a Star of David necklace, prompting her response.

Hamilton said Burger King informed her that she had been dismissed for discriminating against a customer and using hate speech. She rejected that characterisation, saying her comment reflected her political views and was not intended to promote hatred. She also said she would continue expressing her support for Palestine.

Following her dismissal, Hamilton launched an online crowdfunding campaign, saying the donations would help cover rent, utility bills and groceries while she looked for a new job. The fundraiser has since attracted nearly USD 100,000.

The incident has drawn mixed reactions across social media. Supporters described Hamilton’s remark as an exercise of free speech and donated to her campaign, while others backed Burger King’s decision, arguing that employees should not make political statements to customers while at work.

Burger King apologises

Burger King apologised to Feinstein in a public response, saying everyone should feel welcome, respected and free from discrimination at its restaurants.

“We are very sorry to hear about the experience you had,” the company said.

It added that it has “zero tolerance for antisemitism, hate or discrimination of any kind” and confirmed it was working with the franchisee operating the Pennsylvania restaurant to address the incident.