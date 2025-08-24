Free power supply extended to Ganesh, Durga pandals in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The electricity department on Sunday, August 24, has extended the free power supply for pandals installed for the upcoming Ganesh and Durga festivals in Hyderabad.
In a release, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSPDCL) said that free power will be provided to Ganesh pandals from August 27 to September 6 (11 days).
Similarly, Durga pandals will get free supply for 15 days, from September 29 to October 12, during Navaratri celebrations.
TSPDCL also advised pandal organisers to strictly follow safety protocols.