Free power supply extended to Ganesh, Durga pandals in Hyderabad

TSPDCL also advised pandal organisers to strictly follow safety protocols.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2025 8:04 pm IST
An idol of Lord Ganesh being taken to a 'pandal' ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad
An idol of Lord Ganesh being taken to a 'pandal' ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The electricity department on Sunday, August 24, has extended the free power supply for pandals installed for the upcoming Ganesh and Durga festivals in Hyderabad.

In a release, the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana Limited (TSPDCL) said that free power will be provided to Ganesh pandals from August 27 to September 6 (11 days).

Similarly, Durga pandals will get free supply for 15 days, from September 29 to October 12, during Navaratri celebrations.

MS Teachers

TSPDCL also advised pandal organisers to strictly follow safety protocols.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th August 2025 8:04 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button