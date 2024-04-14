Hyderabad: Siasat’s Mahboob Hussain Jigar Career Guidance Centre has announced its upcoming free Python Full Stack Web Development Bootcamp in Hyderabad, scheduled for Monday, April 15.

The bootcamp, which will begin at 5:30 pm, will provide an excellent opportunity for aspiring developers to delve into the world of full-stack web development.

Who is eligible for the Python full-stack web development bootcamp in Hyderabad?

The bootcamp is designed to accommodate individuals from diverse educational backgrounds, making it accessible to anyone interested, regardless of prior coding experience.

Throughout the duration of the course, students will acquire comprehensive skills in both frontend and backend development.

On the frontend side, the following skills will be covered:

HTML CSS JavaScript

Meanwhile, the backend curriculum will focus on:

Python Django MySQL.

During the course, students will get a hands-on approach, where they will actively engage in developing websites under expert guidance. This practical experience ensures a deeper understanding of the concepts taught and fosters confidence in applying them to real-world projects.

Python Full Stack Web Development bootcamp will be held at Mahboob Hussain Jigar Hall, situated on the second floor of the Siasat office, located opposite the Ramakrishna Theatre in Abids, Hyderabad.

Python tops list of programming languages worldwide

Python is one of the most sought-after languages as it is not only used in web development but also in various other domains.

According to recent rankings, Python consistently ranks at the top of the list of preferred programming languages worldwide.

Following is the list of top programming languages worldwide:

Python JavaScript Go Java Kotlin PHP C# Swift R10 Ruby

Embrace the opportunity to embark on a journey into the world of Python full stack web development.

According to PayScale, a repository of salary data worldwide, the average salary of a software developer with Python skills in Hyderabad is over 5.9 lakhs per annum.

Attend the bootcamp in Hyderabad and take the first step towards a career in Python full stack web development.

For further inquiries and registration, interested individuals may dial 9000191481 or 9393876978.