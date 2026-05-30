Free Quranic Arabic course for women to begin in Hyderabad, registration opens

Hyderabad: A free Quranic Arabic course aimed at helping women and girls understand the Quran through Arabic language learning will begin in Hyderabad on June 6.

The programme, titled Learning Arabic: Language of the Quran, will be conducted by Ustadha Izzath Uroosa, an Arabic educator with nearly 35 years of teaching experience and author of the book of the same name.

Weekly classes in Banjara Hills

The in-person sessions will be held every Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at Hyder Manzil, Green Valley, Banjara Hills. Participants will study from Learning Arabic: Language of the Quran through a structured curriculum designed to build a foundation in Arabic grammar and language.

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Homework, quizzes and assessments

According to the organisers, the curriculum will include homework assignments, quizzes and assessments to help learners track their progress. Attendance will be mandatory for all enrolled participants.

The initiative aims to equip students with the language skills needed to read the Quran with greater understanding and engage more closely with its message.

Registration now open

The programme is being offered free of charge and is open exclusively to women and girls. As seats for the in-person classes are limited, interested participants have been encouraged to register at the earliest and commit to attending the weekly sessions regularly.

Those interested can register through the online form.