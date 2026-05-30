Free Quranic Arabic course for women to begin in Hyderabad, registration opens

Course by Arabic educator and author Ustadha Izzath Uroosa to begin on June 6 in Banjara Hills.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2026 9:27 pm IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 9:37 pm IST
Promotional poster for a free Quranic Arabic grammar course led by Ustadha Izzath Uroosa in Hyderabad.
Free Quranic Arabic course for women in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: A free Quranic Arabic course aimed at helping women and girls understand the Quran through Arabic language learning will begin in Hyderabad on June 6.

The programme, titled Learning Arabic: Language of the Quran, will be conducted by Ustadha Izzath Uroosa, an Arabic educator with nearly 35 years of teaching experience and author of the book of the same name.

Weekly classes in Banjara Hills

The in-person sessions will be held every Saturday from 11 am to 1 pm at Hyder Manzil, Green Valley, Banjara Hills. Participants will study from Learning Arabic: Language of the Quran through a structured curriculum designed to build a foundation in Arabic grammar and language.

Subhan Bakery

Homework, quizzes and assessments

According to the organisers, the curriculum will include homework assignments, quizzes and assessments to help learners track their progress. Attendance will be mandatory for all enrolled participants.

The initiative aims to equip students with the language skills needed to read the Quran with greater understanding and engage more closely with its message.

Registration now open

The programme is being offered free of charge and is open exclusively to women and girls. As seats for the in-person classes are limited, interested participants have been encouraged to register at the earliest and commit to attending the weekly sessions regularly.

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Those interested can register through the online form.

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Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th May 2026 9:27 pm IST|   Updated: 30th May 2026 9:37 pm IST

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Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East,… More »
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