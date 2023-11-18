‘Free Ram Mandir darshan’ if BJP comes to power in Telangana: Amit Shah

Hyderabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday, November 18 vowed to provide ‘free darshan’ to the newly built Ram Mandir in Ayohdya if the Bharatiya Janata Party comes to power after the Assembly elections in Telangana.

The BJP has made the same promise for the elections in Madhya Pradesh.

He also remarked that it was time for the people of Telangana to give ‘VRS’ (retirement) to the incumbent Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and elect the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) into power.

He made the remarks during the BJP’s ‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha’ public meeting held in Gadwal where he also made remarks targetting the dynastic politics of the AIMIM, Congress along with the incumbent BRS.

Shah labelled these parties as “2G, 3G, and 4G,” associating BRS, AIMIM, and Congress with different generational legacies.

“KCR and KTR represent two generational parties, Owaisi’s AIMIM is a three-generational party, and 4G is the Congress government with Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Feroz Gandhi, and Indira Gandhi,” he said distinguishing the Modi government as 5G with many ‘achievements’.

He reiterated his remark that the BRS ‘car steering’ is in the hands of the AIMIM chief.

Listing out the achievements of the BJP-led Centre, he also took credit for the Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) success in sending a rover to the moon.

He further accused the BRS of corruption in the implementation of schemes and developmental projects in the state.

“BRS is the most corrupt party. Corruption worth Rs 400 cr occurred in Mission Bhagiratha and Miyapur land scam. Rs 3300 cr worth corruption in the Outer Ring Road project, 40,000 crore in Kalesharam project and Rs 22000 cr scam in Mission Kakatiya took place,” he alleged.

Shah slams KCR on ‘Dalit CM’ promise

He targetted Telangana chief minister and BRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao for not fulfilling his promise to make a person from the Dalit community as the state’s first chief minister.

“You promised to make a Dalit chief minister, but you became chief minister twice. Now you want to make your son KTR the chief minister and you are trying to do everything in your hands to make it possible,” he remarked.

Shah, like many times in the past, invoked Operation Polo and the circumstances around the merger of the Nizam-ruled Hyderabad state with the Union of India.

Crediting Sardar Patel for “liberating the region from Nizam’s rule,” he criticised KCR for his ‘reluctance’ to celebrate the ‘Liberation Day’, attributing it to the ‘influence’ of Owaisi.

“How can Telangana forget the Telangana Movement? Sardar Patel freed Telangana from Nizam’s rule, but KCR is ashamed to celebrate it because of Owaisi. If we make the government, we will celebrate that day as a national day,” he asserted.

Telangana is going to the polls on November 30.