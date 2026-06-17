Free residential coaching entrance test of MS IAS Academy

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has reminded students and young graduates aspiring to appear for the UPSC examinations that the last date for registration for the entrance test of the 10th batch of MS IAS Academy, Hyderabad is June 20. Students who dream of securing prestigious civil service positions such as IAS, IPS, IFS, and IRS are urged to submit their applications immediately and take advantage of this golden opportunity.

Anwar Ahmed, Managing Director of MS Education Academy, stated that MS IAS Academy provides candidates with completely free residential coaching, expert guidance, and excellent educational facilities to help talented youth achieve outstanding success in the Civil Services examinations.

He informed that the online application form for the entrance test of the 10th UPSC coaching batch at MS IAS Academy, Hyderabad, is available on the academy’s website. Interested students can visit the website and complete their applications. The last date to apply is June 20, while the entrance examination will be held on Sunday, June 21, at more than 100 examination centers across India. Students may choose the examination center most convenient for them.

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The institution is equipped with modern facilities, including air-conditioned classrooms, a quality library, high-speed internet, separate study desks, comfortable dormitories, sports facilities, and various extracurricular activities.

MS IAS Academy has achieved remarkable success in a short period. Among its alumni:

Faizan Ahmed, IAS (All India Rank 58, Batch 2020) is currently serving as Additional Collector in Nirmal District, Telangana.

Mohammed Haris Sumair (All India Rank, 270 Batch 2020) is serving as an IAS officer in Karnataka.

Mohammad Burhan Zaman (All India Rank 768, Batch 2022) is associated with the Defence Accounts Service.

Asim Mujtaba secured All India Rank 481 in 2023, qualified for the IPS, and is currently serving in Maharashtra.

In addition, more than 50 former students are serving in Group-I services in various states.

For registration and further information, aspirants may visit these websites:

Helpline Contact Numbers: 9154143322 / 9030045422.