MS Education Academy students secure impressive results in JEE Advanced 2026

Hyderabad: Students of MS Education Academy have once again demonstrated their academic excellence by achieving remarkable success in JEE Advanced 2026, one of the country’s most challenging and prestigious engineering entrance examinations. This year, 14 students from MS qualified in JEE Advanced and secured AIRs, paving their way towards admission into the prestigious Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Among the top-ranked performers of MS in JEE Advanced 2026 are:

Mohammed Mujtaba Kabiruddin (AIR Category GEN-EWS 872), Mohammed Nasrullah (AIR Category OBC-NCL 2080), Hamza Ahmed Chauhan (AIR Category General 12491), Rumana Jahagirdar (AIR Category GEN-EWS 2041), Muhammad Izhaan Uddin (AIR Category GEN-EWS 2243), Shaahin K (AIR Category OBC-NCL 4543), Affan Osmani (AIR Category GEN-EWS 3203), Samir Alam (AIR Category GEN-EWS 3353), Faheem Muhamed P K (AIR Category OBC-NCL 7519), Aman Samad P (AIR Category OBC-NCL 7565), Syed Areeb Ilyas (AIR Category General 26861), Nooruddin Ahmed (AIR Category GEN-EWS 5543), Mohammed Ishaq Ahmad (AIR Category GEN-EWS 6128), and Abbu Bakar Siddiq Madani (AIR Category GEN-EWS 6154).

Among the institution’s successful students, the most notable name is that of Rumana Zameer Jahagirdar, who created history by securing an AIR Cat 2041. Based on her outstanding performance, it is expected that Rumana Zameer Jahagirdar may become the first girl IITian from MS Education Academy, marking a proud milestone for the institution, particularly for its girl students.

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According to experts and available counselling projections, Rumana has strong chances of securing admission in prestigious programs such as Computer Science Engineering (CSE) at IIT Dharwad, Aerospace Engineering at IIT Bombay, or Engineering Physics at IIT Hyderabad. Likewise, other qualified students are also expected to gain admission into reputed IITs in key engineering disciplines.

The management of MS Education Academy congratulated all successful students, their parents, and teachers, expressing confidence that these students will bring laurels to the nation and community by pursuing higher education in the country’s premier engineering institutions.

So far, 203 students of MS Junior College have successfully qualified in JEE Main and JEE Advanced examinations, securing admissions into prestigious institutions of national importance, including IITs, NITs, and other reputed institutions.