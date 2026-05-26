MS Education Academy felicitates 466 orphan students for SSC, inter success

Hyderabad: Under the guidance of MS Education Academy, a grand felicitation ceremony was held at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan to honor 466 orphan students who successfully passed SSC and Intermediate Second Year examinations under the “MS Heavenly Hearts” initiative.

Addressing the gathering, Mohammed Lateef Khan, Founder and Chairman of MS Education Academy, said that the day represented the fulfillment of a long-cherished dream witnessing a packed auditorium filled with children who had become an inspiration for the entire community through their struggles and achievements. He stated that this year, 135 SSC students and 331 Intermediate students achieved excellent results, making a total of 466 “Heavenly Hearts” achievers.

Mohammed Lateef Khan said that children who succeed despite hardships, deprivation, and challenges often become more valuable contributors to society because they understand the pain and struggles of others more deeply. He advised the students not to limit their success to personal growth alone, but to make service to humanity and support for the underprivileged the purpose of their lives. He added, “This success is only the beginning. Every one of you has the potential to transform the lives of thousands of people in the future.”

The chief guest of the ceremony, Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisi, described the “Heavenly Hearts” initiative as a model welfare project. He said that MS Education Academy charges orphan students only one-third of the regular fee while also providing free books and two sets of uniforms, calling it a remarkable social service. Congratulating all successful students, including Intermediate State First Rank holder Hafsa Begum (997/1000) and Mohammed Zubair Ahmed (993/1000), he said that achieving success despite personal hardships reflects extraordinary determination and hard work. Owaisi remarked that among these students could emerge future Prime Ministers, scientists, and great leaders of the country. He further advised the students to maintain a strong connection with their faith alongside education, remember those who supported them, and become a source of support for others in the future.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the successful students were felicitated and encouraged with the message that their relationship with MS does not end today; rather, it marks the beginning of a new journey. The academy reaffirmed its commitment to stand beside these students at every stage so they can turn their biggest dreams into reality.

On this occasion, guest of honor Syed Touseef Ahmed also addressed the students and congratulated them, advising them to broaden their vision and strive for admission into prestigious institutions of national importance. Along with him, CA Syed Tanvir Ahmed attended the ceremony and distributed gifts to Heavenly Hearts students on behalf of Lords College of Engineering and Technology.

Nuzhat Khan, Vice Chairperson of MS Education Academy, along with Managing Directors Anwar Ahmed and Dr. Muazzam Hussain, also congratulated the Heavenly Hearts students and expressed their best wishes for their bright future.