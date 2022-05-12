Free TS TET coaching for minority community to be launched soon

Hyderabad: Dr Kalim Ahmad Jalili Incharge Director CEDM said that free coaching for Telangana state TET will start on May 16. These classes will start in Nizam college Hyderabad and in 14 districts of the state.

All those male and female students who have filled up an online form should submit passport size photos in person at CEDM Nizam college to obtain their ID cards.

The CEDM office will be opened on May 14 and 15 between 10:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The district students can obtain their ID cards from their respective centers. The timings for the classes will be between 2:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

As per the TS TET Notification 2022, the Telangana State Teacher Eligibility Test 2022 is likely to take place on June 12, 2022, at many examination centers throughout the Telangana State. The Department of School Education, Government of Telangana had announced the TS TET Exam date on March 25, 2022, through the official notification, and the Hall Ticket for the same is likely to be available by the first week of June 2022.