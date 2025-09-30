‘Free us from floods,’ people urge HYDRAA, GHMC in Prajavani

Hyderabad: Petitions urging the administration to prevent flooding during the rains, and to remove the encroachment of the Musi nalas featured prominently during the Prajavani weekly grievance redressal programmes held at the offices of the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA) and the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

HYDRAA received 29 complaints and GHMC 92, during the weekly event held on Monday, September 29.

The residents of Methodist Colony in Begumpet complained that the flood water coming from Begumpet Railway Station, Country Club and Kundanbagh located upstream, were inundating their colony because of the encroachment of the nala a little downstream of their area.

Due to the obstruction of the regular flow in the name, which the colony residents’ welfare association claimed was a result of building structures and obstructing the nala, water has been entering their residential areas.

The colony residents claimed that 660 owners of independent houses in the colony, including people living in the apartments have been suffering from the flooding issue.

The residents of Pocharam municipality flagged the issue of flooding at Balanagar X Roads because of an alleged encroachment of nala by one Medha Servo Drives in that area.

The residents of Jalpally municipality in Rangareddy district complained that a nala passing by the side of Masjid-E-Quba was encroached, and due to that water has been entering the mosque during heavy rains.

They alleged that the 20-ft nala has been reduced to 3 ft nala, by the adjacent property owner laying 3 ft reinforced cement and concrete (RCC) mixed pipeline.

The residents alleged that not just the mosque, but the nearby colonies were also flooded during the monsoons due to the encroachment of the nala.

The residents of survey numbers 366 and 367 of Chandanagar in Serilingampally mandal alleged that 2,470 square metre land originally assigned for the layout’s park, has been encroached, and sheds were built to occupy the land illegally.

They requested urgent action and clearance of those encroachments, so that 3,000 households could enjoy the park facility in their colony.

According to a statement issued by HYDRAA, the silt, mud and accumulation of waste as a result of the Musi floods near Chaderghat and certain other areas in Hyderabad, was removed by its personnel on Monday.

During GHMC’s Prajavani, a total of 37 complaints were received during the public hearing held at the GHMC’s headquarters, of which 21 were concerning the Town Planning Department, 7 from the Engineering Department, 5 from the Tax Section, and one each from the Vigilance, Health and Sanitation, Urban Local Bodies (UBD), and CTO departments.