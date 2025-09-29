GHMC revamps public sports complexes, swimming pools

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) plans to renovate 34 sports complexes and 14 swimming pools across the city for citizens’ easy access to upgraded amenities.

The facilities will have trained and qualified coaches available to guide beginners, learners and assist with regular practice sessions. Aiming to be accessible to all ages and disciplines, the centre encourages participation from citizens.

Moreover, the centre highlights the use of these platforms in developing young talents to advance participation at the state, national and international levels.

The sports complexes also aim to boost a healthy lifestyle by strengthening sporting culture in the city.

Slots can be booked online on the official website at sports.ghmc.gov.in