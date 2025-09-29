After days of ease, Telangana braces another rain spell from Oct 1

Hyderabad: After a three-day rain mayhem causing major havoc in the state, Telangana is likely to experience another spell during the first week of October.



The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning regarding a new low-pressure system that is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal around October 1 or October 2.

According to IMD, Telangana is likely to receive fairly widespread rainfall, followed by heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated pockets.

Relief for Hyderabadis? not really

On Sunday, IMD Hyderabad forecasted light to moderate showers between September 29 and October 1 in isolated locations. The intensity is likely to increase between October 2 and October 4.

If the low-pressure system strengthens, flooding is expected, particularly in low-lying areas of Hyderabad.

The alert comes soon after heavy rains over the past three days caused flooding in parts of Hyderabad and other districts, leading to waterlogging and traffic disruptions.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TGDPS), the state received 98.48 cm of rainfall this monsoon, well above the normal average of 73.11 cm.

Civic authorities are expected to increase preparedness in anticipation of the rains. For now, Hyderabadis remain watchful as the state braces for possible heavy showers in the first week of October.